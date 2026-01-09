Lee, Takaichi May Discuss S. Korea’s CPTPP Entry at Upcoming Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi may discuss South Korea’s potential entry into the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership during their upcoming summit in Japan, South Korean national security adviser Wi Sung-lac said Friday.

The Lee administration apparently hopes to gain Japan’s support for South Korea’s CPTPP entry, as it aims to reduce South Korea’s reliance on the United States and China through multilateral trade.

At a press conference on Friday, Wi said that the CPTPP is an important topic that has been discussed at previous summits between South Korea and Japan.

He noted that South Korea will take additional action once preparations are complete.

Meanwhile, Wi said that China’s ban on exporting dual-use goods to Japan could also affect South Korea.

