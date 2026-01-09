China Tightens Restrictions on Rare Earth Exports to Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--The Chinese government has tightened its restrictions on rare earth exports to Japan, it was learned Friday.

Shipments of some rare earth materials destined for Japan appear to be facing difficulties. China has begun to check shipping routes in detail, according to a Japanese mineral-related company.

It was also learned that some Chinese exporters have stopped handling shipments of rare metals to Japan. "They told us that they can no longer export (rare metals) to Japan," an industry source said.

Meanwhile, the Chinese government has apparently imposed stricter customs procedures for products from Japan. In late November, these procedures were often delayed for around two weeks, informed sources said.

Last November, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said that China's possible use of force against Taiwan could constitute a so-called survival-threatening situation for Japan, provoking a fierce backlash from China.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]