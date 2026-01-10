Man Arrested over Murder of Tokyo Audio Company Head

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police have arrested a man for allegedly murdering an audio equipment-related company president who was found dead with massive bleeding at an apartment in the Japanese capital's Ota Ward on Thursday.

Arrested by the Metropolitan Police Department was Masahiro Yamanaka, 45, a sales manager of the company headed by the victim, Akihiro Kawashima, 44, investigative sources said Friday.

The suspect said in voluntary questioning on Friday that he was dissatisfied with the attitude of Kawashima, his boss, hinting at having killed the president, according to the sources.

Yamanaka is suspected of killing Kawashima in a room in the apartment between around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday and 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The suspect initially explained that he was walking for about three hours from around 5 p.m. on Wednesday and ate with a friend at a restaurant in the ward at 8 p.m.

