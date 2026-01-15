10 Years On, Rescuer Recalls Karuizawa Ski Tour Bus Tragedy

Newsfrom Japan

Komoro, Nagano Pref., Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--A rescue worker recalled the 2016 crash of a ski tour bus in Karuizawa in the central Japan prefecture of Nagano that killed 15 people and injured 26 others, ahead of the 10th anniversary of the tragedy on Thursday.

"It was an accident I had never experienced," Akinori Takahashi, 56, chief of the fire department of the city of Komoro in Nagano, said in a recent interview. He had been a captain at the time.

"We were forced to make difficult decisions about rescue priorities," he recalled.

On Jan. 15, 2016, the ski tour bus plunged off a cliff, killing 13 university students and two bus drivers.

"A bus rollover accident had occurred, leaving many people injured," the fire department's urgent call shattered the silence around 2:00 a.m., during Takahashi's shift break.

