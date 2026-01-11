Takaichi Seeks Coalition Expansion, with DPFP in Mind

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on a television program aired on Sunday that she aims to expand the coalition framework led by her ruling Liberal Democratic Party, apparently with the opposition Democratic Party for the People in mind.

"I hope to create as much political stability as possible," the prime minister said on the program of Japan Broadcasting Corp., or NHK, the country's public broadcaster.

"Without political stability, strong economic policies cannot be implemented," she said, adding, "Strong diplomacy and security are also difficult to achieve."

Asked if there is an option to dissolve the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, during the ordinary Diet session to be convened on Jan. 23, Takaichi said her administration is currently working diligently on the immediate challenges.

"I want the public to feel the effects of (her administration's) measures against rising prices as soon as possible," she said, declining to elaborate on a possible Lower House dissolution for a snap election.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]