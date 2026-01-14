Bear Sightings in Japan Continue into 2026

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--Bears continue to be spotted near people in Japan after the turn of the year, even though they are usually in hibernation at this time of the winter season.

A slew of sightings, mainly in the Tohoku northeastern region, includes reports of collisions with vehicles and damage to property such as the glass pane of an office window.

There were 47,038 Asian black bear sightings nationwide from April to November last year, about double the previous annual record high marked in fiscal 2023, according to the Environment Ministry.

The number of captured bears, including brown bears in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, reached a record high of 12,659 in the same eight-month period.

Although bears are thought to be hibernating at this time of year, sightings have been reported in Hokkaido, the six Tohoku prefectures and the central prefecture of Niigata since New Year's Day, according to police.

