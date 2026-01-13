INTERVIEW: Fujitsu CEO Vows to Keep Raising Wages

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 13 (Jiji Press)--Fujitsu Ltd. plans to continue raising wages as workers in Japan receive less than their counterparts globally, CEO Takahito Tokita said in a recent interview.

“We are proactively reviewing wage levels to maintain our competitive advantage,” Tokita said.

Wages at Fujitsu are high in the Japanese electronics industry. A leader in charge of research and development, aged 30 years, earns 426,600 yen per month and could earn as much as 10 million yen per year if merit-based bonuses are included.

Tokita said Fujitsu needs to pay more amid an intensifying global race for talent. “We need to pay appropriately in order to compete globally.”

In fiscal 2026, which begins in April, Fujitsu will stop the practice of hiring new graduates all at once in spring. Instead, the company will hire workers, whose wages are determined by job responsibilities, regardless of the time of a year.

