Takaichi Expresses Deep Concern over Situation in Iran

Tokyo, Jan. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Sunday expressed deep concern over reports of numerous civilian deaths in Iran amid ongoing protests and clashes with security forces.

The Japanese government "is deeply concerned about the worsening situation in Iran," Takaichi said on X, or formerly Twitter.

"Japan stands against any use of force against peaceful protests," the prime minister said. "Japan strongly hopes that the current situation will be resolved promptly through peaceful means."

