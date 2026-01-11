Record 15 Nations Join GSDF's New Year Jump Drill

Newsfrom Japan

Chiba Pref., Jan. 11 (Jiji Press)--A record 15 countries took part in a New Year's jump training simulating island defense that was conducted at a Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force facility in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, on Sunday.

The first jump of the year exercise by the GSDF's 1st Airborne Brigade at the Narashino Training Area was joined for the first time by Belgium, Thailand and Turkey.

Inspecting the training, Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi told reporters that strengthening island defense "remains an important point in discussions for revising Japan's three key national security-related documents."

Koizumi, who experienced a drill to jump from a tower about 11 meters high, said, "I have renewed my determination to protect the country together with SDF members and their families."

