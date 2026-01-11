CDP's Noda Vows to Oust LDP amid Snap Election Speculation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 11 (Jiji Press)--Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Yoshihiko Noda on Sunday expressed his determination to achieve a change of government as speculation grows over a possible snap general election.

"We will devote our efforts to changing the government," Noda said on a television program on public broadcaster NHK, or Japan Broadcasting Corp.

Speculation is growing within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi might dissolve the House of Representatives for a snap election at the start of the ordinary parliamentary session to be convened on Jan. 23.

"It would be difficult to secure a single majority in an era when there are so many political parties," Noda said, adding that his party aims to become the largest force in the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament.

"It is the reformist, centrist political forces that would replace the LDP," he said, expressing expectations for cooperation with Komeito, which ended its coalition partnership with the LDP last year.

