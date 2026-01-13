CDP, Komeito Leaders Agree to Cooperate for Lower House Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 13 (Jiji Press)--The leaders of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito have agreed to team up toward the next House of Representatives election, which may be in the offing.

Meeting at a hotel in Tokyo on Monday, Yoshihiko Noda, who heads the CDP, Japan's leading opposition party, and Tetsuo Saito, chief of Komeito, the former coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and now in the opposition bloc, confirmed that their parties will cooperate "on a higher level" toward the next election for the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, the nation's parliament.

Details of the envisaged cooperation will be discussed by senior officials of the two parties.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, also LDP president, is reportedly considering dissolving the 465-seat Lower House at the start of this year's ordinary Diet session, set to be convened Jan. 23, for a snap general election.

At the meeting, held at the request of the CDP, Noda sought to cooperate with Komeito in the next general election. Saito replied that his party will consider the matter on a positive note.

