Japan to Send Personnel to Gaza Coordination Center

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan will send personnel to the Civil-Military Coordination Center, set up to monitor the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement and coordinate humanitarian assistance for the war-torn Palestinian region, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi has said.

Motegi, who is on a Middle East tour, told a news conference in Jerusalem on Sunday that Tokyo will dispatch Takeshi Okubo, ambassador for reconstruction support for the Gaza Strip, and one specialist to the U.S.-led center in Israel.

Earlier he inspected the center. During the visit, he conveyed to officials related to the center Japan's policy of actively making contributions.

At the news conference, Motegi expressed an eagerness to take diplomatic actions unique to Japan to realize lasting peace and prosperity in the Middle East region.

On the same day, Motegi met with Hussein al-Sheikh, vice president of Palestine, and the region's prime minister, Mohammad Mustafa.

