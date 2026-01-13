Japan's Saga University to Launch Cosmetics Faculty

Newsfrom Japan

Saga, Jan. 13 (Jiji Press)--Saga University will launch a new faculty in April to study the science of cosmetics comprehensively, the first such faculty by a Japanese national or public university.

The faculty is designed to nurture experts in manufacturing and developing cosmetics as well as assessing their quality and safety. It will accept 30 students.

The initiative comes as the university cooperates with the prefectural government of Saga, southwestern Japan, to promote the local cosmetics industry.

The prefecture plans to invite cosmetics companies to Karatsu and nearby areas to identify potential cosmetics materials and enhance cosmetics exports to Asia.

The university opened a course for cosmetics in 2021, where Yoshihiro Tokudome, a specialist in cosmetic and skin science, teaches. It concluded an agreement for cooperation with the prefectural government in May 2025.

