Legal Support for Crime Victims Begins in Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 13 (Jiji Press)--A new program offering comprehensive legal assistance for victims in serious crimes, including murder and sexual offenses, and bereaved families started in Japan on Tuesday.

The assistance, both in criminal and civil procedures, is provided basically free of charge. The Japan Legal Support Center, known as Houterasu, will serve as the point of contact for the program, which is designed to prevent individuals from forgoing legal help due to financial constraints.

Eligible participants include victims and bereaved families with current assets of 3 million yen or less, such as deposits and savings.

The program covers crimes that intentionally caused death, including murder and dangerous driving causing death, as well as sexual crimes like nonconsensual sexual intercourse and nonconsensual indecency.

It also includes injuries requiring three months or more for full recovery and those resulting in a certain level of residual disability.

