Japan PM Takaichi Mulling Snap Election

Tokyo, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is considering the idea of dissolving the House of Representatives for a snap election, informed sources said Monday.

The lower chamber of the Diet, her country's parliament, is likely to be dissolved at the start of the ordinary Diet session from Jan. 23, the Takaichi administration sources said.

The candidacy filings marking the beginning of the official campaign period for the general election are expected for Jan. 27 or Feb. 3, and the voting day for Feb. 8 or 15.

Takaichi is expected to make a final decision after assessing the reactions of ruling and opposition parties and public opinion while engaging in diplomatic events over the week from Tuesday.

She apparently hopes to strengthen her grip on power to push her policy agenda by winning the election, especially as the ruling coalition of her Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party lacks a majority in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.

