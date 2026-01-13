Suzuki to Build New Auto Plant in India

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 13 (Jiji Press)--Suzuki Motor Corp. has announced a decision to acquire land for a new automobile plant in India.

The Japanese automaker will buy the site in Sanand in the western Indian state of Gujarat for some 49.6 billion rupees from the state government.

With expected annual production capacity of one million units, the plant on the 7-million-square-meter site will be Suzuki’s largest automobile production facility in the South Asian nation.

Vehicles to be produced at the facility will both be sold in the Indian market and exported. The opening date of the new plant and models to be manufactured at the factory have not been decided yet.

Suzuki opened its first Indian automobile plant in the northern state of Haryana in 1983 and has since continued expanding investment in the country.

