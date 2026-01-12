Toyota World's Top Automaker for 6th Straight Year

Newsfrom Japan

Berlin, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Toyota Motor Corp. maintained its status as the world's top automaker in terms of vehicle sales in 2025, holding the leadership for the sixth straight year.

Volkswagen Group on Monday reported sales of 8,983,900 units for 2025, down 0.5 pct from the previous year, underperforming Toyota's 11-month sales.

The Toyota group, which includes Daihatsu Motor Co. and Hino Motors Ltd., had sold 10,327,976 units between January and November last year.

Volkswagen struggled in its competition with local electric vehicle makers in China, the biggest market for the German auto giant. In the U.S. market, the company faced a headwind from high tariffs.

Toyota, for its part, posted its first vehicle sales growth in four years in China. It also fared well in the United States.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]