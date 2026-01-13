Japan to Convene Ordinary Diet Session Jan. 23

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara informed the Diet on Tuesday that this year's ordinary session of the parliament will be convened Jan. 23.

The top government spokesman made the notification at board meetings of the steering committees of both Diet chambers.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is reportedly considering dissolving the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, at the start of the ordinary session for a general election.

If the Lower House is dissolved, parliamentary deliberations on the government's fiscal 2026 draft budget would be carried over to a special Diet session to be convened after the general election, making its enactment by the March 31 end of fiscal 2025 difficult.

At the steering committee meetings, the LDP and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, did not present opposition parties with a schedule for the second and subsequent days of the ordinary Diet session, including the prime minister's policy address.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]