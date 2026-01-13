Amphipod Species with Panda-Like Coloring Discovered in Wakayama

Newsfrom Japan

Wakayama, Jan. 13 (Jiji Press)--Two new amphipod species with black-and-white coloring patterns like a giant panda have been found in the town of Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan.

Some in the prefecture hope that the novel creatures will be a new local tourism resource after four giant pandas raised at Adventure World, a leisure facility in Shirahama, were returned to China last year.

One of the black-and-white amphipods, which resembles a shrimp and measures 5 to 8 millimeters in length, was found in a coastal area of Shirahama.

In September 2024, a team from Hiroshima University, which conducted a survey on the creature, announced that it was identified as a new species of the Melita amphipod through morphological and DNA analyses and was named the Melita panda.

The team led by professor Ko Tomikawa of the university in Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, then announced in November 2025 that the other amphipod, found also in a Shirahama coastal area, was identified as a different new species.

