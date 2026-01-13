G-7 Agrees to Swiftly Address Rare Earth Supply Issue

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--Finance ministers from the Group of Seven major industrial nations at a meeting in Washington on Monday agreed to quickly take measures to enhance supply chains for rare earth minerals.

Hosted by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the meeting among Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union came at a time when China is tightening controls on rare earth exports to Japan and the impact of the Chinese measure is feared to spread across the world.

From Japan, Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama attended the meeting. Officials from resource-producing countries, such as Australia, also took part. Katayama held a bilateral meeting with Bessent.

The Japanese minister told the G-7 meeting that Tokyo has strongly protested to China and urged the country to lift the rare earth export restrictions.

In talks with reporters after the meeting, she said that the Japanese side obtained understanding from other participants for the efforts to "speedily lower dependence on China for rare earth supplies."

