Japan, U.S. Share Concern over Yen's One-Sided Depreciation

Washington, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent shared concern over the yen's recent one-sided depreciation during a meeting in Washington on Monday, Katayama said.

Katayama, speaking at a press conference after the meeting, said she conveyed her deep concern about the yen's one-sided depreciation and that Bessent shared this view.

The Japanese minister instructed her staff to ensure that Japan and the United States will continue coordinating closely on foreign exchange rates.

The comments by Katayama came after the dollar rose above 158 yen over the weekend, hitting a one-year high, on news that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is considering calling a snap general election shortly.

