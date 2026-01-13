Japanese Freelance Announcer Hiroshi Kume Dies at 81

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese freelance television announcer Hiroshi Kume, known for hosting popular music show "The Best Ten" and news show "News Station," died of lung cancer on Jan. 1, it was learned Tuesday.

Kume joined Tokyo Broadcasting System Television Inc. in 1967 and gained attention hosting quiz show "Pittashi Kan Kan."

From 1978, he hosted "The Best Ten" with actress Tetsuko Kuroyanagi. The two's quick repartee became popular.

Kume left TBS the following year, but he hosted the show until 1985.

After turning freelance, he hosted several shows such as Nippon Television Network Corp.'s show "Hiroshi Kume's TV Scramble" with comedian Yasushi Yokoyama and talk show "Oshare."

