OPINION: Legalizing Common Use of Maiden Names Is Not a Full Solution

By Nobutoshi Kobayashi

Commentary Writer

Tokyo, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--Several years ago, when Yuichiro Mori, an associate professor of legal philosophy at Hokkaido University's Graduate School of Law, was approved to conduct research in the United States, he and his partner decided to enter into a legal marriage.

Bringing her with him under a de facto marriage would have been difficult under existing rules. Since Japanese law requires married couples to share a surname, they had to choose which family name to use. To arrive at what they saw as the fairest option, they flipped a coin and decided to adopt his wife's surname.

Reflecting on the experience of changing his name, Mori says: "I felt the frustration of being compelled to do something I didn't want to do. It made me realize what women have effectively been forced to endure for so long."

