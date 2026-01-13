Takaichi, Lee Agree on Importance of Strategic Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Nara, Jan. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Tuesday that she and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung agreed on the importance of strategic collaboration, including security cooperation involving the United States.

Takaichi and Lee also agreed to continue "shuttle" diplomacy, or mutual visits by the leaders of the two countries.

The prime minister made the remarks at a joint press conference after holding talks with Lee in the western Japan city of Nara, part of Takaichi's constituency, She is originally from the namesake prefecture.

They held talks in a small-group meeting and a plenary session.

At the start of the plenary session, Takaichi said, "I want to make it (this year) a year to develop Japan-South Korea relations to a higher level."

