Submarine Communication Cable to Connect Japan, Other Asian Nations

Tokyo, Jan. 13 (Jiji Press)--NTT Data Group Corp., Sumitomo Corp. and JA Mitsui Leasing Ltd. said Tuesday they have established a company to construct and operate a submarine communication cable connecting Japan, Malaysia and Singapore.

Their investment ratio is unknown. They aim to start operating the cable from early fiscal 2029. The project is expected to be on a scale of 150 billion yen.

With a design capacity of some 320 terabits per second, the submarine cable will be about 8,100 kilometers long.

Cable landing stations are planned to be built in Chiba, Mie and Fukuoka prefectures, to enable resilience against disasters. The cable is expected to boost Japan's global competitiveness.

The operator aims to make the cable connectable to South Korea, the Philippines and Taiwan as well.

