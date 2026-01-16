Central Japan Farm Racing to Save Disappearing Kiso Horse Breed

Newsfrom Japan

Kiso, Nagano Pref., Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--A farm in the central Japan prefecture of Nagano is working to save a Japanese horse breed called "Kiso uma," or Kiso horse, with only about 140 such horses remaining in the country.

The Kiso horse breed hails mainly from the Kiso region of Nagano. Known for their gentle temperament and sturdy physique, Kiso horses were mainly used for farming and transportation in mountainous areas.

Although about 7,000 Kiso horses existed in the region during the Meiji era (1868-1912), their population dwindled to about 30 during the 1970s, partly due to industrialization.

The Kiso Uma no Sato farm in the Nagano town of Kiso now manages about 40 Kiso horses.

"I hope to create an environment in which local residents understand the necessity (of preserving the breed)," said Takeru Nakagawa, head of the farm and also secretary-general of the Kiso Horse Conservation Association.

