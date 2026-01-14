Takaichi, Lee Visit Horyuji Temple in Nara

Newsfrom Japan

Ikaruga, Nara Pref., Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung visited the Horyuji temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Takaichi's home prefecture of Nara, on Wednesday, a day after their summit meeting.

The hourlong tour of the temple, which features architecture and collections heavily influenced by culture in the Korean Peninsula, proceeded in a friendly atmosphere.

An aide to Takaichi has described Horyuji in the town of Ikaruga as "a symbolic place for Japan-South Korea cooperation," given that architectural techniques used to build it were imported from the Korean Peninsula.

In their summit in the city of Nara on Tuesday, Takaichi and Lee reaffirmed the importance of strategic cooperation between Japan and South Korea.

