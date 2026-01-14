Video of Takaichi-Lee Drum Session Posted Online

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--A video of a drum session by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung was posted on X by the prime minister's office on Wednesday.

The two leaders played the drums to popular songs, including "Dynamite" by South Korean boy band BTS and "Golden" from the animated film "Kpop Demon Hunter" when they met in the western Japan city of Nara on Tuesday.

When Lee said it was hard to keep the rhythm, Takaichi, who was a drummer in a heavy metal band during her school years, praised him by saying, "You did well. It's amazing."

At their meeting last year, Lee said that playing the drums was his dream.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]