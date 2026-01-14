Prince Hisahito Makes Debut at Imperial New Year Poetry Ceremony

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--Prince Hisahito attended Wednesday for the first time Japan's Imperial New Year poetry ceremony, known as "utakai hajime," at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, reciting a poem alongside other Imperial Family members.

The ceremony took place in the "Matsu-no-Ma" hall of the palace, where poems composed by Imperial Family members, an invited poet, judges and selected entrants were chanted in a traditional centuries-old cadence. This year's theme was "mei," meaning bright.

Prince Hisahito, the only son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, who completed his coming-of-age ceremony last year, submitted a poem for the first time and attended the ceremony.

His poem described his delight in observing at close range a blue-patterned dragonfly, Anaciaeschna martini, dubbed "Martan Yanma," at the Akasaka Estate in Tokyo one summer evening at twilight. His interest in insects, including dragonflies, dates back to his childhood. He is currently studying at the College of Biological Sciences of the University of Tsukuba's School of Life and Environmental Sciences.

At the event, Emperor Naruhito's poem reflected on a moment before daybreak on New Year's Day, when he, while attending the "Saitan-sai" Imperial Shinto rite, observed Venus shining brightly in the winter sky from a corridor near the "Kashikodokoro," where the mythical Imperial ancestor "Amaterasu-Omikami" is enshrined. The poem expressed how deeply he was moved by the beauty of Venus and his feelings as he prayed for peace in the year ahead.

