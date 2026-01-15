INTERVIEW: U.S. Can Balance Western Hemisphere, Indo-Pacific Policies

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump will be able to balance its security policy centered around the Western Hemisphere and its efforts in the Indo-Pacific region to deter China, a former U.S. government official said in a recent online interview with Jiji Press.

Randall Schriver, who served as assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs during Trump's first term, said, "The elevation of the Western Hemisphere is really to complement the priority of homeland security, which is always the number one priority in national security strategy and national defense strategy."

"This administration looks at homeland security in broad terms," including immigration, counter-narcotics, border security and other matters, he added.

At the same time, Schriver noted that "the operations in the Western Hemisphere will be lower intensity and require less in terms of exquisite military systems."

As the Department of Defense is "still preparing for deterrence in the Indo-Pacific," he said the United States "can have a more robust presence in the western Pacific and the Western Hemisphere as well."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]