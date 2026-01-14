Japan Panel Seeks Rationale for Curbing Foreigners' Land Purchases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government panel proposed in an opinion statement Wednesday that the government further discuss legislative facts to explain why acquisitions and use of domestic land by foreigners should be regulated in light of national security.

The written statement, submitted to economic security minister Kimi Onoda by panel chair Reiko Hayashi, called for giving deeper considerations based on the principle of the rule of law also to security risks that may be posed by land deals by nonresidents in the future, the balance with freedom of economic activities, and consistency with the country's international commitments.

Taking up broader policy matters involving foreigners, the panel of experts advised that relevant authorities enhance information-sharing efforts and optimize existing systems by precisely understanding what is actually going on.

It also requested the introduction of a program for foreign residents to learn Japanese and social norms as a prerequisite for permitting their mid- to long-term stays.

The government is expected to outline its policies by the end of this month.

