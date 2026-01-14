Saitama Gov. Seeks Halt to Visa Exemption Deal with Turkey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--Saitama Governor Motohiro Ono on Wednesday urged the Foreign Ministry to temporarily suspend Japan's mutual visa exemption agreement with Turkey, in light of disputes involving Kurdish residents in the prefecture near Tokyo.

Ono handed Keiichi Iwamoto, director-general of the ministry's Middle Eastern and African Affairs Bureau, a written request on the issue. He made a similar appeal last August.

Some Kurdish people involved in the disputes entered Japan under the visa exemption deal, as they have Turkish nationality. They are believed to be residing in the prefecture without a legitimate reason.

"It's not good for both sides to have growing animosity among us toward Turkey," Ono told reporters. "I hope (Turkish people) will come here with visas in the same way as people from other countries."

Iwamoto told the governor that the ministry will consider how to respond to the issue ahead of the planned introduction of the JESTA electronic travel authorization system in fiscal 2028, sources with access to their meeting said.

