South Korea Tells Japan of Intention to Join CPTPP

Seoul, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--South Korea has indicated its intention to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership during a summit in Japan on Tuesday, South Korean national security adviser Wi Sung-lac said Wednesday.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung did not refer to the plan in a joint announcement after Tuesday's summit in the western Japan city of Nara.

Still, Wi said at a press conference Wednesday that Seoul intends to hold working-level talks with Tokyo on the matter.

Accession to the Japan-led CPTPP requires approval from all member countries. Winning Japan's support is key for South Korea.

South Korea has been suspending imports of fishery products from eight Japanese prefectures, including Fukushima, since the March 2011 meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s tsunami-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan.

