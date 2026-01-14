Toho Reports Record Net Profit of 46.5 B. Yen for March-Nov.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--Movie studio Toho Co. said Wednesday that its consolidated net profit for March-November 2025 increased 36.5 pct from a year before to 46.5 billion yen, marking a record high for the nine-month period.

The result came as the Toho group's box office revenue hit a record high in 2025 thanks to blockbuster releases such as "Kokuho" and the latest film in the "Demon Slayer" franchise.

Kokuho, which depicts the turbulent life of a kabuki actor, was released in June. In November, it broke the box office record for a Japanese live-action film for the first time in 22 years.

The first chapter of the "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba--Infinity Castle" trilogy, was released in July and became the first Japanese film to exceed 100 billion yen in global box office revenue.

Also on Wednesday, entertainment company Shochiku Co. reported a consolidated net profit of 4.9 billion yen for March-November, against a loss of 1 billion yen a year earlier, thanks to strong sales in its kabuki and other businesses.

