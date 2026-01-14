Takaichi to Announce Lower House Dissolution Mon.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told senior officials of the ruling bloc Wednesday that she plans to announce her intention Monday to dissolve the House of Representatives for a snap general election.

The all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, is set to be dissolved early in the ordinary Diet session to be convened Jan. 23, Takaichi said in a meeting with Hirofumi Yoshimura, leader of the Japan Innovation Party, the coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and LDP Secretary-General Shunichi Suzuki.

The Lower House would be dissolved Jan. 23, according to senior government officials.

The official campaign period for a general election is expected to start Jan. 27, with the voting date likely to be set for Feb. 8, meaning that an election would be held 16 days after the Lower House is dissolved, the shortest period since the end of World War II.

The prime minister emphasized during the meeting with Yoshimura and Suzuki that she will look to the voters, citing the need to seek their judgment on the LDP-JIP coalition agreement.

