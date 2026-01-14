Takaichi to Announce Lower House Dissolution Mon.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told a senior official of the ruling bloc Wednesday that she plans to announce her intention Monday to dissolve the House of Representatives for a snap general election.

Takaichi informed Hirofumi Yoshimura, leader of the Japan Innovation Party, the coalition partner of the Liberal Democratic Party, that the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, is set to be dissolved early in the ordinary Diet session to be convened Jan. 23, according to Yoshimura.

