Takaichi to Announce Lower House Dissolution Mon.
Tokyo, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told a senior official of the ruling bloc Wednesday that she plans to announce her intention Monday to dissolve the House of Representatives for a snap general election.
Takaichi informed Hirofumi Yoshimura, leader of the Japan Innovation Party, the coalition partner of the Liberal Democratic Party, that the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, is set to be dissolved early in the ordinary Diet session to be convened Jan. 23, according to Yoshimura.
