CDP, Komeito Eyeing New Party for General Election

Tokyo, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito, which left the ruling bloc last year, are coordinating to cooperate in the next general election, with a view to forming a new party, it was learned Wednesday.

CDP head Yoshihiko Noda and Komeito leader Tetsuo Saito will meet on Thursday, sources at both parties said.

The CDP will also hold a general meeting of its lawmakers on Thursday. "We'll be able to report (on electoral cooperation among opposition parties) on Thursday," CDP Secretary-General Jun Azumi told reporters.

On Wednesday, senior members of Komeito discussed cooperation with the CDP, including possible candidate coordination in constituencies. Its main support group, the lay Buddhist group Soka Gakkai, also held an emergency meeting of regional representatives.

"We're moving toward forming a new party in national politics," a Komeito source said.

