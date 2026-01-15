Victims Mourned 10 Years after Karuizawa Ski Tour Bus Crash

Newsfrom Japan

Karuizawa, Nagano Pref., Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--Bereaved families on Thursday mourned the victims of a fatal ski tour bus crash in the town of Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, 10 years ago.

Together with his wife, Yoshinori Tahara, 60, head of a group of bereaved families, visited a memorial erected near the site to pay tribute to those who died in the accident.

Tahara, whose 19-year-old son, Kan, was among the 15 fatalities in the accident, said, "I stand here today with both unchanged and some changed emotions."

He expressed his resolve in preventing the memory of the tragedy from fading, saying, "I'll remain committed to continuing to share the story of the accident with a sense of mission."

Tsuyoshi Tsuchiya, 65, who, as a town hall official at the time, was tasked with liaison activities involving bereaved families, said that a decade has been "a long time for those left behind."

