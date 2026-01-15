Chubu Electric Chief Apologizes to Mayor over N-Plant Data Fraud

Newsfrom Japan

Omaezaki, Shizuoka Pref., Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--Chubu Electric Power Co. President Kingo Hayashi and other company officials on Thursday apologized to Masaru Shimomura, mayor of the city of Omaezaki, home to the firm's Hamaoka nuclear power station, over its earthquake risk data fraud related to the plant.

It was the first time for the president to offer an apology to the Hamaoka plant host municipality in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, since the scandal came to light.

Chubu Electric officials, including the chief of the firm's nuclear business headquarters, explained details about the data fraud at Friday's meeting of the Omaezaki municipal assembly's special committee related to the nuclear plant.

As Hayashi skipped the meeting, however, the participating company officials were asked by many committee members about the reason for the president's absence.

The president and other Chubu Electric officials are slated to visit three other Shizuoka cities adjacent to Omaezaki--Kikugawa, Makinohara and Kakegawa--later on Thursday. The company has safety accords regarding the Hamaoka plant with the three municipalities.

