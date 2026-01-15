G-7 Foreign Ministers Denounce Iran's Oppression on Protests

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--The foreign ministers from the Group of Seven major powers on Wednesday denounced in a joint statement Iranian authorities' oppression on antigovernment protesters.

"We strongly oppose the intensification of the Iranian authorities' brutal repression of the Iranian people," the ministers from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States and the high representative of the European Union said in the statement.

The G-7 members "remain prepared to impose additional restrictive measures if Iran continues to crack down on protests and dissent in violation of international human rights obligations," they warned, hinting that the possible penalty would come on top of U.N. sanctions on Tehran, which were reinstated last year.

"We are deeply alarmed at the high level of reported deaths and injuries," the statement said, adding, "We condemn the deliberate use of violence and the killing of protesters."

"We urge the Iranian authorities to exercise full restraint, to refrain from violence and to uphold the human rights and fundamental freedoms of Iran's citizens," the ministers said.

