Asahi Breweries’ Sales Down over 20 Pct in Dec.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--Asahi Breweries Ltd. said Thursday that its sales dropped by over 20 pct last December from a year earlier, as the company was forced to cut shipments following a computer system glitch due to a cyberattack on its parent company in late September.

Meanwhile, the combined sales volume of beer, “happoushu” quasi-beer and “third-segment” beer-like beverages at the other three major Japanese brewers--Sapporo Breweries Ltd., Suntory Spirits Ltd. and Kirin Brewery Co.--rose by 2 pct in December, according to an industry estimate.

In volume, Sapporo’s sales of such beverages fell by 1 pct. Suntory’s sales increased by 6 pct. Kirin saw an 8 pct increase in sales value.

The growth reflected higher demand at home and restaurants during the year-end and New Year holidays, industry officials said.

In 2025, the combined sales volume of three brewers, excluding Asahi, fell by 3 pct from the previous year, according to the industry estimate.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]