CDP, Komeito Agree to Form New Party before General Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito, also an opposition party, agreed Thursday to form a new centrist party consisting of the two parties' House of Representatives lawmakers ahead of the next general election for the lower chamber of the country's parliament.

The agreement was reached between CDP head Yoshihiko Noda and Komeito leader Tetsuo Saito at the day's meeting. They will serve as co-heads of the new party, the name of which will be decided as early as Friday.

The move came after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told senior officials of the ruling bloc Wednesday that she plans to announce her intention Monday to dissolve the Lower House for a snap general election.

The CDP and Komeito will create a unified proportional representation list for the Lower House election featuring candidates joining the new party. Both parties will maintain their current structures, and members of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, and local assembly members will continue their affiliations.

Noda told reporters after the meeting that he would invite lawmakers of other parties, including the opposition Democratic Party for the People, to join the new party.

