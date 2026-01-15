CDP, Komeito to Form New Centrist Party for General Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--The leaders of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito, a former member of the ruling bloc, agreed Thursday to form a new centrist party as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is set to call a general election.

The CDP and Komeito plan to launch the new party by uniting their lawmakers in the House of Representatives, before the official campaign period for the next Lower House election begins, likely on Jan. 27.

CDP head Yoshihiko Noda and Komeito leader Tetsuo Saito will serve as co-heads of the new party, whose name will be decided as early as Friday.

In the anticipated election, the new party will present a single list of candidates for proportional representation seats.

"We aim to become the largest party" in the Lower House, Noda told reporters on Thursday. The new party will aim to attract voters critical of the Takaichi administration.

