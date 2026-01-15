60 Pct in Japan Oppose Possessing Nuclear Weapons: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--Over 60 pct of respondents in Japan believe that their country should not possess nuclear weapons, a Jiji Press public opinion poll showed Thursday.

The survey found that 62.6 pct of respondents do not agree with a senior government official who last month said Japan should possess nuclear weapons.

Those who agree accounted for 16.7 pct, while 20.7 pct were unsure.

Among supporters of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's cabinet, 57.6 pct expressed opposition, while 21.8 pct showed support.

A separate poll conducted last month asked whether Japan should review its Three Nonnuclear Principles of not possessing, not producing and not permitting the introduction of nuclear weapons, particularly the third rule.

