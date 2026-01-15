CDP, Komeito Agree to Form New Party before General Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito, also an opposition party, agreed Thursday to form a new centrist party consisting of the two parties’ House of Representatives lawmakers ahead of the next general election for the lower chamber of the country’s parliament.

The agreement was reached between CDP head Yoshihiko Noda and Komeito leader Tetsuo Saito at the day’s meeting.

Speaking to reporters after the talks, Noda said, “We haven’t decided what the name (of the new party) will be.”

Saito said, “A new party will be set up, while Komeito and the CDP will continue to exist.”

The CDP and Komeito will create a unified proportional representation list for the Lower House election featuring candidates joining the new party.

