Takaichi Asks Female Envoys to Cooperate against Gender Barriers

Tokyo, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has called for united action to eliminate barriers facing women seeking leadership roles, at a meeting with female ambassadors to Japan held at the prime minister's office.

Meeting with members of the Group of Women Ambassadors in Japan on Thursday, Takaichi cited the "glass ceiling," which blocks women's promotion, and the "glass cliff," a practice of placing women in top posts under high-risk conditions to entrench bias if they fail.

She then urged them to work together to deliver results and eliminate these terms.

Takaichi, who took office last October, is Japan's first female prime minister. On this, the Japanese leader said she has been encouraged to hear that some people were inspired as she broke one glass ceiling.

The prime minister stressed that gender equality, which brings innovation to the economy and society, is indispensable for ensuring sustainable development.

