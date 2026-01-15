Japan, Philippines Sign Mutual Logistics Support Pact

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and Philippine foreign ministers met in Manila on Thursday and signed a bilateral acquisition and cross-servicing agreement, or ACSA, to allow Japan's Self-Defense Forces and the Philippine military to exchange supplies, such as fuel and ammunition, smoothly.

The Philippines is the 11th country, and the first member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, with which Japan has signed such an agreement, following the United States, Australia, and others.

Japan positions its relationship with the Philippines as a quasi-alliance and seeks to strengthen security cooperation amid China's increasing hegemonic moves in the East and South China seas.

In April 2025, then Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. agreed to start discussions to conclude an ACSA.

