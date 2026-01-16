JAW to Seek Pay Hike of at Least 12,000 Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Confederation of Japan Automobile Workers' Unions, or JAW, will demand a monthly pay scale hike of 12,000 yen or more in the upcoming "shunto" spring wage negotiations, after achieving the biggest rise in 50 years in the previous shunto.

The ambitious request plan, adopted at a Central Committee meeting Thursday, is aimed at narrowing wage gaps between workers at large companies in the industry and those at smaller firms and between age groups even amid the tough business climate stemming from U.S. President Donald Trump's high tariff policy.

The committee also decided to seek an increase in company-by-company minimum pay to at least 214,000 yen a month and set a target of enabling workers in the auto industry, which has more workdays than other sectors, to take five more days off per year by fiscal 2027.

Major JAW members, such as unions at Toyota Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co., are expected to submit their requests to the management side by Feb. 18 and hold negotiations through mid-March in line with the 2026 shunto policy.

In the 2025 bargaining, auto workers won the best pay scale increases since 1976 under the JAW goal of achieving a hike of approximately 12,000 yen.

