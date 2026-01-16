Japan, ASEAN Agree to Cooperate on AI Development

Newsfrom Japan

Hanoi, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have agreed to work together on developing new artificial intelligence models and preparing related laws.

The AI-sector cooperation was included in a joint statement adopted at a meeting of digital ministers from Japan and ASEAN member states in Hanoi on Thursday. The statement was proposed by Japanese communications minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, who attended the meeting.

Japan and ASEAN aim to join hands at a time when the United States and China are boosting their presence in the AI sector.

At the outset of the meeting, Hayashi, who served as co-chair, said that Japan will continue making contributions to the development of ASEAN.

In a Japan-ASEAN summit held in Kuala Lumpur last October, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi called for launching an initiative to expand joint research in fields such as semiconductors and AI.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]