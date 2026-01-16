Japan, Italy Leaders Vow Security, Economic Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--The leaders of Japan and Italy agreed Friday to accelerate security cooperation, including over next-generation fighter jet development involving the two nations plus Britain, and to strengthen collaboration on economic security, including expanding supply chains for critical minerals.

During their first face-to-face meeting in Tokyo, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, also exchanged views on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and on China.

They agreed to continue to work together for a free and open Indo-Pacific and to realize a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

In a joint statement, the two leaders said, "The security of Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific is strongly interrelated."

They also said that Japan-Italy ties will be upgraded to a "special strategic partnership."

